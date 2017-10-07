Coffee County Football Upends Lebanon

The Coffee County football team opened up a 3 week stretch of home games on Friday night as they played host to Lebanon in a non-region contest. The Red Raiders got a huge touchdown on the last play of the first half and a huge stop in the final drive of the game to capture the 19 to 14 win over Lebanon.
Tied at 7 with seconds remaining in the first half, Alontae Taylor scored on a 1 yard keeper to make the score 13 to 7 going in to intermission. After a scoreless 1st quarter, Lebanon got on the scoreboard with 9:24 left in the half. Coffee County tied the game on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Alontae Taylor to Zach Vaughn with 3:07 left in the half. The Raiders extended the lead to 19 to 7 in the 3rd quarter only to see Lebanon cut the lead to 5 early in the 4th quarter.
At that point, the Red Raider defense took over shutting down the Blue Devils including a pair of big plays to seal the victory. With Lebanon driving in the closing minutes, Deaaron Rozier got a sack on 3rd down. On the ensuing play, Taylor intercepted a Blue Devil pass in the end zone to seal the win.
For their heroics, Taylor and Rozier were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the Game. Taylor finished with 27 rushes for 179 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He was also 5 of 7 through the air for 85 yards.
Coffee County is back at home on Friday night when they host Riverdale. Friday night will be the "Pink-Out Night" as Coffee County will don pink jerseys to raise money and awareness for breast cancer prevention.
