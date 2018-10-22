Coffee County Football to Host Pink-Out Game on Friday

October 26th is going to be the 8th Annual Team Up to Tackle Breast Cancer event at the Coffee County CHS football game versus White County at 7 p.m. The football team will be wearing pink jerseys. All other participants of the night such as the cheerleaders, dance team members, and band members will also be sporting pink for the night.
Fans are encouraged to participate by purchasing the t-shirt designed for the event. Anyone wishing to purchase a shirt can contact any Coffee County CHS FBLA member or contact the high school at 931.723.5159. Shirts are on sale now. The shirts are long-sleeved costing $15 and $18 for extended sizes.
All proceeds from the shirts will be donated to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition to assist breast cancer patients in Coffee County. Let’s all team up with Coffee County CHS and FBLA to tackle breast cancer.