Coffee County Football Falls to Siegel on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Red Raider football team traveled to Siegel on Thursday night for a region match-up with the Stars. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, turnovers and missed opportunities doomed the Raiders on the cool night. Siegel ended up taking the region win by a final score of 27 to 8.
Siegel recovered 3 onside kicks in the first half, including one on the opening kickoff. The Raider defense forced 2 turnovers as they had an interception from Andrew Mahaffey and a fumble recovery. Coffee County got on the board early in the 4th quarter when Colin Ward sacked Siegel’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety. On the ensuing free kick, the Raiders used a great return from C.J. Anthony to spark a touchdown drive capped by a Connor Shemwell keeper.
The Red Raiders were led in yardage by Mahaffey who had 62 yards rushing on 16 carries and caught 4 passes for 43 yards. Shemwell rushed 9 times for 19 yards and was 15 of 27 passing for 167 yards. Trace Bryant caught 3 passes for 36 yards and C.J. Anthony caught 3 passes for 34 yards. Donovan Heaton was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game
Coffee County will conclude the season on Friday, October 26th when they play host to White County. That game will serve as Senior Night as the senior members of the football team, the cheerleading squad and the band. Friday night will be the annual Pink Out Game sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field.
To download a copy of the broadcast, visit: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/