Coffee County Football Falls to Riverdale

The Red Raider football team traveled to Murfreesboro on Friday night to take on Riverdale. Facing their 7th playoff eligible team in their 8th game of the year, the Red Raiders got more production out of their offense but still came up short against the talented Warriors. Coffee County fell by a final score of 48 to 0.
Connor Shemwell had 9 pass completions on 20 attempts for 65 yards as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Shemwell rushed 6 times for 17 yards. Andrew Mahaffey rushed 9 times for 47 yards. Trace Bryant caught 4 passes for 24 yards while Weston Hargroves caught 2 passes for 25 yards.
The Raiders return to Murfreesboro on Friday night for a region matchup with Siegel. That game will kick off at 7 PM with Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action here on Thunder Radio beginning at 6:45. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/