Coffee County Football Falls to Cookeville

Returning to Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night, the Coffee County football team welcomed Cookeville for a region contest. The Red Raiders were stymied on offense and gave up to many big plays on defense as they fell to the Cavaliers 54 to 7.
Coffee County got their only points of the game on the last play of the first half as Matthew Pittman raced 93 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown. Briggs Haithcock added the extra point as the Raiders trailed 40 to 7 at the half. Andrew Mahaffey led the Raiders in yardage as he had 15 yards rushing on 8 carries and caught one pass for 15 yards. Pittman was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
Coffee County will be back at home on Friday night when they welcome Oakland for Homecoming. The opening kick is scheduled for 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/