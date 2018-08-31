Coffee County Football Falls to Blackman

Opening their 2018 region schedule at home on Friday night, the Coffee County CHS football team welcomed the #4 team in the state Blackman to Carden-Jarrell Field. The visiting Blaze put the clamps on the Raider offense holding them below 100 yards of total offense as they won 42 to 0.
Matthew Pittman, who missed the first 2 games of the year with an ankle injury, led the Raiders in yardage with 48 yards rushing on 8 carries. Pittman also completed 1 pass for 7 yards as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Andrew Mahaffey added 19 yards on 16 carries. C.J. Anthony caught 2 passes for 8 yards as Coffee County finished with 86 yards of total offense.
Coffee County will have this next week off as they prepare to return to region play on September 14th. Coffee County will travel to Warren County next on Friday, September 14th to battle the Pioneers. Thunder Radio will once again bring you more than complete coverage. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/