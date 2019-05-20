Coffee County Football Closes Spring Practice in Front of Big Crowd

A big crowd turned out on Friday to see the CHS football team wrap up spring practice at the Raiders football practice field. Coach Doug Greene was pleased with the crowd and the improvement through the spring session. “I was pleased, I thought it went well and we were pleased with the crowd” said Greene. “In fact, some of the people said they enjoyed being able to be that close and I know the kids enjoyed the atmosphere.”
With 50+ kids dressed out, but his quarterbacks limited due to injury, Greene was able to implement many team situations. The full contact session had “no contact” rules in place for each quarterback, nonetheless, the scrimmage featured “improved tackling and opportunities for decision making for my QB’s” added Greene. When asked about his impressions, Greene remarked that the players have improved a lot during spring drills. “Our goals were to have the kids learn how to practice and begin to get a feel for who belonged in what position(during spring practice) and we accomplished those things” said Greene. He went on to say “there were times where we executed well and times where we didn’t but effort is not a problem with these kids.”
The Raiders will now take off until Tuesday, May 28th when they return to work with the incoming freshmen as part of the team. “June will be critical for us. We will be concentrating on installing our (offensive and defensive) systems and getting stronger” said Greene. Workouts will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday and conclude each day around noon. The football team will work out Monday thru Thursday until the dead period. Greene will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about spring and summer workouts. The Coffee Coaches Show is hear live each Saturday beginning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.