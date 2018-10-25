Coffee County Football Closes Season With Senior Night Win

Closing out the regular season at home, the Coffee County Red Raider football team finished the 2018 season with a win. Hosting White County at Carden-Jarrell Field on Thursday night, Coffee County celebrated Senior Night and the annual Pink-Out Game with a 20 to 8 win.
The Red Raiders got on the board first in the 1st quarter on a 3 yard TD run from Donovan Heaton. Coffee County pushed the lead to 14 to 0 in the 2nd quarter when Connor Shemwell connected with Andrew Mahaffey on a 74 yard touchdown catch. White County cut the deficit to 14 to 8 with 3 minutes left in the first half. A possible tying touchdown drive for White County was stopped in the 3rd quarter when the Red Raider defense stopped the Warriors on a 4th and goal play. Collin Ward gave the Coffee County fans some breathing room with 7:28 left in the game when he caught a 6 yard touchdown pass.
With his touchdown catch, Ward was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Connor Shemwell finished the game after completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shemwell also rushed 11 times for 48 yards. Mahaffey finished with 2 catches for 77 yards while rushing 14 times for 55 yards. Trace Bryant was the leading receiver as he had 80 yards on 2 catches. Marshall Haney rushed 4 times for 23 yards.
