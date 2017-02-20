Coffee County Fastpitch League to Hold Signups

The Coffee County Fastpitch Association begins the final 2 weeks of signups this Saturday at the Ada Wright Center. The fastpitch softball league will hold signups from 9 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, February 18th and Saturday, February 25th. The league is open to kids ages 4 to 14 in 4 separate age divisions. Cost to participate is $40 per child with a sibling discount available. If you need more information, contact Matt Asher at 931-588-9919 or Renee Asher at 931-581-3668. You can also get more information by visiting the league’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyFastPitchAssociation
Opening ceremonies and the opening day parade will be held on April 8th.