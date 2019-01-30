Coffee County Fastpitch League to Hold Signups on Saturday

The Coffee County Fastpitch Association begins the final 3 weeks of signups this Saturday at the Ada Wright Center. The fastpitch softball league will hold signups from 9 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, February 2nd, Saturday, February 9th and Saturday, February 23rd. Parents wishing to register their child need to bring the child’s birth certificate to signups.
The league is open to kids ages 4 to 14 in 4 separate age divisions. Cost to participate is $40 per child with a sibling discount available. If you need more information, contact Matt Asher at 931-588-9919 or Renee Asher at 931-581-3668. You can also get more information by visiting the league’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyFastPitchAssociation
If you are interested in sponsoring or coaching a team, contact a member of the CCFA board or Matt or Renee Asher.