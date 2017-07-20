Coffee County Fastpitch League Holds Closing Ceremonies

Norman HomeBuilders – 2017 Coffee County Fast Pitch Association 8U Champions. Pictured are: (Front Row – Left to Right): Autumn Talley, Taylor McBride, Yerdy Cruz, Lily Norman, Anna Reynolds, Addisyn Reed, Paisley Vaughn (Not Pictured-Jenna & Kayla Sisco) Coaches back row- Dan Catalano, Scott McBride, Matt Norman, Dusty Vaughn [Photo Provided]
The Coffee County Fastpitch Association held closing ceremonies on Saturday evening at Fred Deadman Park. The league, which is concluding its 21st
season, crowned champions in 2 of the 3 age divisions and named league All-Stars in all 3 divisions.
In the 8U division, Norman Home Builders were crowned as the league champions. Team members were: Jenna Sisco. Kayla Sisco, Autumn Talley, Taylor McBride, Yerdy Cruz, Lily Norman, Anna Reynolds, Addisyn Reed and Paisley Vaughn. The team was coached by Dan Catalano, Scott McBride, Matt Norman and Dusty Vaughn. The All Stars selected were: Aylin Rosendo, Maggie Montgomery, Jazz Jones, Adalyn Clark, Allie Judge, Paisley Vaughn, Addisyn Reed, Lily Norman, Bailey Brewer, Gracie Rogers, Lily Morris and Lily Chatten.
2017 Coffee County Fast Pitch Association 8U All Stars. Pictured are(Left to Right) – Aylin Rosendo, Maggie Montgomery, Jazz Jones, Adalyn Clark, Allie Judge, Paisley Vaughn, Addisyn Reed, Lily Norman and Bailey Brewer. Not pictured are: Gracie Rogers, Lily Morris and Lily Chatten [Photo Provided]
John Roberts Toyota – 2017 Coffee County Fast Pitch Association 10U Champions. Pictured are(Left to Right) Front Row – Haleigh Skipper, Karly Brinkley, Sarah Shedd, Abigaile Vandagriff; Back Row – Haley Bowen, Ava Floyd, Kylee Finchum, Katelyn Andeson, Hallie Jacobs (Not Pictured- Kamryn Baker & Madison Waller) Coaches Joseph Anderson & Michael Skipper [Photo Provided]
In the 10U division, John Roberts Toyota claimed the league title. Team members were: Haleigh Skipper, Karly Brinkley, Sarah Shedd, Abigaile Vandagriff, Haley Bowen, Ava Floyd, Kylee Finchum, Katelyn Andeson, Hallie Jacobs, Kamryn Baker and Madison Waller. The team was coached by Joseph Anderson & Michael Skipper. The 10U All Stars selected were: Katelyn Anderson, Samantha Cothran, Madison Garner, Haleigh Skipper, Haley Bowen, Abigaile Vandagriff, Lily Mitchell, Hannah Brinkley, Karly Brinkley, Kellie Tucker, Brynlee Davis and Kyleigh Morgan.
2017 Coffee County Fast Pitch Association 10U All Stars. Pictured are: (Left to Right) – Katelyn Anderson
Samantha Cothran, Madison Garner, Haleigh Skipper, Haley Bowen, Abigaile Vandagriff, Lily Mitchell, Hannah Brinkley, Karly Brinkley. Not pictured are: Kellie Tucker, Brynlee Davis & Kyleigh Morgan [Photo Provided]
2017 Coffee County Fast Pitch Association 14U All Stars. Pictured are: (Left to Right) – Eliza Carden, Alyssa Mosley, Laura Fletcher, Brianna Shelton, Not pictured are: Kalie Bowles, Katie Crosslin, Emily Schuster, Alivia Reel, Amber Ingelburger, Dasaney Bartley, Carmen Walker, Chloe Tucker [Photo Provided]
The 14U division has some makeup games to complete before naming a league champion. The league did recognize members of the All Star team. Players selected for the 14U All Stars were: Eliza Carden, Alyssa Mosley, Laura Fletcher, Brianna Shelton, Kalie Bowles, Katie Crosslin, Emily Schuster, Alivia Reel, Amber Ingelburger, Dasaney Bartley, Carmen Walker, Chloe Tucker.
To keep up with all the news and happenings in the Coffee County Fastpitch Association, you can check out their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyFastPitchAssociation/