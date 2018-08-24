Coffee County Falls to Tullahoma in Coffee Pot Clash

Before a standing room only crowd at Tullahoma’s Wilkins Stadium, the Red Raider football team saw Tullahoma race out to a 27 to 0 lead in the first quarter against the stunned Coffee County squad. The Wildcats held the Raiders to negative yardage in the first half as they won their 2nd straight Coffee Pot Game 48 to 8.
Coffee County managed just 99 yards in the game with 57 yards of that coming on a pass completion from Connor Shemwell to Andrew Hite. Andrew Mahaffey was the leading rusher as he finished with 28 yards on 14 carries and the Raiders 2 point conversion. Collin Ward had Coffee County’s touchdown on a 1 yard run. Hite was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will return home on Friday to take Blackman in their first region game of the year. Thunder Radio will once again bring you more than complete coverage. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 6 PM with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/