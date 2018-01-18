After 2 weekends of cancellations, the Coffee County Elementary Basketball League will begin their postseason tournament on Saturday. The New Union girls and the College Street boys each finished the regular season with perfect 6 and 0 records and will have a first round bye in the tournament. The other 12 teams will be in action beginning at 9 AM on Saturday morning at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at Coffee County central High School. The tournament semifinals will be held on Saturday, January 27th with the finals and the consolation games held on Saturday, February 3rd.
The complete schedule for Saturday is as follows:
Coffee County Elementary League Postseason Tournament to Start Saturday
