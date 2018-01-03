Coffee County Elementary League Basketball Set to Begin January 13th

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League will begin their postseason tournament on Saturday, January 13th. Originally scheduled to begin on January 6th, the closing of the Manchester City Schools forced the postponement of the tournament’s opening date until the 13th.
The New Union girls and the College Street boys each finished the regular season with perfect 6 and 0 records and will have a first round bye in the tournament. The other 12 teams will be in action beginning at 9 AM on Saturday morning at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at Coffee County Central High School.
The tournament semifinals will be held on Saturday, January 20th with the finals and the consolation games held on Saturday, January 27th.
The complete schedule for January 13th is as follows: