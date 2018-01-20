Coffee County Elementary Basketball Tournament Semifinals are TONIGHT

Due to numerous schedule conflicts, the Coffee County Youth Basketball League has moved up the dates for their post season tournament. The tournament semifinals will now be held on tonight beginning at 5 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at Central High School. Saturday will be the finals and consolation games along with the cheer exhibition by each of the elementary school cheer squads. Saturday begins with the girls’ consolation game at 9 AM, followed by the boys’ consolation. The cheer exhibition will be held at 11 AM with the tournament championship for the girls taking place at noon and the boys’ finals to follow beginning at 1 PM.