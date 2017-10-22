Coffee County Elementary Basketball Season Tips Off

The Coffee County elementary basketball league got underway on Saturday with a slate of 6 games. Six of the seven schools were in action in 3 boys games and 3 girls games held at CCMS. New Union enjoyed a bye week this week.
In girls’ action, North Coffee defeated East Coffee 35 to 5. Hillsboro tripped up College Street 18 to 13 and Westwood downed Deerfield 22 to 2.
In boys’ action, North Coffee won a hard fought 26 to 14 decision. College Street ran past Hillsboro 30 to 20 and Westwood held off Deerfield 34 to 15.
Next Saturday, league games return to Coffee County Central High School beginning at 9 AM. Deerfield will open up with a girls contest at 9 against Hillsboro followed by the boys game at 10. At 11, Westwood will take on College Street in a pair of games and at 1 PM it will be East Coffee Tangling with New Union.