Coffee County Elementary Basketball Report – October 28, 2017

Six Coffee County and Manchester elementary schools were in action on Saturday for the 2nd week of the season. The 6 school paired off in 3 girls’ games and 3 boys’ games. North Coffee had the week off on Saturday.
In girl’s games:
Hillsboro dumped Deerfield 28 to 12
Westwood stopped College Street 23 to 11
New Union bested East Coffee 24 to 6
In boys’ games:
Hillsboro eased past Deerfield 20 to 15
College Street edged Westwood 26 to 23
New Union got the best of East Coffee 27 to 12
This coming Saturday, East Coffee will get the bye week as the over 6 schools are in action in 3 doubleheaders beginning at 9 AM. The games will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at CHS. The schedule will be:
|Saturday, November 4th
|Girls
|Boys
|Hillsboro
|vs
|Westwood
|9:00
|10:00
|New Union
|vs
|North Coffee
|11:00
|12:00
|College St
|vs
|Deerfield
|1:00
|2:00