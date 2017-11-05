«

Coffee County Elementary Basketball Report – November 4, 2017

Six Coffee County and Manchester elementary schools were in action on Saturday for the 3rd week of the season. The 6 schools paired off in 3 girls’ games and 3 boys’ games. East Coffee had the week off on Saturday.
In girl’s games:
Hillsboro defeated Westwood 24 to 10
New Union held off North Coffee 33 to 25
College Street clawed past Deerfield 39 to 13

In boys’ games:
Westwood edged Hillsboro 33 to 31
New Union bested North Coffee 23 to 5
College Street dumped Deerfield 3 to 11

Current (unofficial)Standings

Place Girls Wins Losses
1 Hillsboro 3 0
2 New Union 2 0
3 Westwood 2 1
4 North Coffee 1 1
5 College Street 1 2
6 East Coffee 0 2
7 Deerfield 0 3
Place Boys Wins Losses
1 College Street 3 0
2 New Union 2 0
3 Westwood 2 1
4 North Coffee 1 1
5 Hillsboro 1 2
6 East Coffee 0 2
7 Deerfield 0 3

Next week’s games

Nov 11th at CHS Girls Boys
College St vs New Union 9:00 10:00
Deerfield vs North Coffee 11:00 12:00
Westwood vs East Coffee 1:00 2:00