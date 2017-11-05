Coffee County Elementary Basketball Report – November 4, 2017

Six Coffee County and Manchester elementary schools were in action on Saturday for the 3rd week of the season. The 6 schools paired off in 3 girls’ games and 3 boys’ games. East Coffee had the week off on Saturday.
In girl’s games:
Hillsboro defeated Westwood 24 to 10
New Union held off North Coffee 33 to 25
College Street clawed past Deerfield 39 to 13
In boys’ games:
Westwood edged Hillsboro 33 to 31
New Union bested North Coffee 23 to 5
College Street dumped Deerfield 3 to 11
Current (unofficial)Standings
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Hillsboro
|3
|0
|2
|New Union
|2
|0
|3
|Westwood
|2
|1
|4
|North Coffee
|1
|1
|5
|College Street
|1
|2
|6
|East Coffee
|0
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|3
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|3
|0
|2
|New Union
|2
|0
|3
|Westwood
|2
|1
|4
|North Coffee
|1
|1
|5
|Hillsboro
|1
|2
|6
|East Coffee
|0
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|3
Next week’s games
|Nov 11th at CHS
|Girls
|Boys
|College St
|vs
|New Union
|9:00
|10:00
|Deerfield
|vs
|North Coffee
|11:00
|12:00
|Westwood
|vs
|East Coffee
|1:00
|2:00