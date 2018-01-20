Coffee County Elementary Basketball Championships Claimed on Saturday

The Lady Rebels held a 23 to 15 with 4 seconds remaining in the 3rd period before a rebound and put back by North Coffee cut into the lead and set the stage for an exciting finish. In the 4th quarter, New Union built the lead back to 9 points at 29 to 20 before the Lady Chargers got their offense rolling. North Coffee was able to cut the lead to 1 point with 18 seconds left but New Union was able to hang on for the 31 to 30 win.The College Street Cougars tangled with their old rival Westwood Eagles in the boys’ final. The Cougars, who have a winning streak stretching more than 4 years, needed a blocked shot in the final seconds to claim another title. Trailing 21 to 13 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Westwood scored the final 6 points in the 3rd quarter to set up an exciting finish. Tied at 21, 23 and 26 in the final period, College Street hit a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to get a 28 to 26 lead. The Cougars blocked a Westwood shot in the final seconds and hit a pair of free throws to ice the 30 to 26 win.