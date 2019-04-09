Coffee County Drops District Contest to Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS baseball team kicked off a district series with Shelbyville on Tuesday night at Powers Field. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders opened up an early lead only to see Shelbyville roar back to take the win. The Eagles won by a final score of 6 to 3.
The Red Raiders opened up the game with runs in each of the first 2 innings to lead 2 to 0 heading to the 3rd. In the 3rd inning, Shelbyville rallied for 4 runs to take over control of the contest. Skylar Bratcher had 3 singles to lead the hitting attack as he drove in 1 run and scored once to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Kael McCall had a single and a double and also drove in a run.
The Red Raiders will travel to Shelbyville on Wednesday night for Game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/