Coffee County Cross Country Teams Season Comes to Close at Region Meet

Coffee County Central High School cross country teams traveled to Lebanon on Thursday to compete in the Region 4 cross country championships. Running the 3.2 mile course at Cedars of Lebanon, the Raider thinclads faced their biggest field of the season. In spite of several personal best times, no Raider runners qualified for the state cross country meet.
Patricia Barrera ran a personal best time 21:37 to finish the girls’ race in 14th place. Ariana Hansen came in 21st place with a new personal record of 22:17. Jayda Wright also set a new personal best as she broke the tape in 52nd place with a time of 25:52 just ahead of Madison Rooker who finished at 25:54. Beatris Barrera ran a new personal best of 26:36 to finish in 57th place while Zoe Mills came in 59th place with a time of 26:39. Haley Sherrill also posted a new personal record with a time of 28:52. The Lady Raiders came home with a 5th place team finish.
The Red Raiders posted an 8th place team finish led by Jacob Rutledge who finished with a time of 17:35 recording a season best time to finish in 19th place. Renato Ayala also scored a new personal best in a 37th place finish with a time of 18:45. Ethan Welch finished in 49th place with a personal best time of 19:23. Landon Kenney posted a new personal record as he finished in 56th place with a time of 19:38. Bodey Todd broke the tape with a new personal best time of 19:50 to finish in 62nd place. Jacob Melton came in 67th place with a time of 20:10 and Christian Alvarez came in 79th place with a time of 20:44.