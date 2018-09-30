Coffee County Cross Country Teams Have Strong Showing at Sewanee on Friday

The cross country teams from Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County Central High School traveled to Sewanee on Friday for a meet at St. Andrew’s. Coffee County athletes captured race wins in 3 of the 4 races. The middle school boys team got a 2nd place team finish while the high school boys team won their division and the high school girls came in 2nd place.
The middle school girls’ race was won by Greenlee Woods with a time of 10:56. Eleanor Rollman finished in 12th place with a time of 15:00. Elizabeth Young was Coffee Middle’s 3rd runner as she finished in 22nd place with a time of 17:44.
The Coffee Middle boys were led by Lucas Beaty who clocked a time of 10:32 to finish in 4th place. Bradley Escue came in 6th place with a time on 10:43. Breyton Anderson came in 8th place at 10:56 while Brady Wright came in 19th at 11:37. Manny Gonzalez(with a time of 11:42) finished in 20th place and Clayton Bryant(13:05) came home in 35th place. Westwood’s Aiden Smith ran as an independent and finished in 34th place with a time of 12:57.
In the high school races, Jacob Rutledge won the boys’ race wearing the red and black while Patricia Barrera gave Coffee County a sweep as she captured the girls’ race. Rutledge covered the 5K course in a time of 18:55. Barrera hit the tape at 23:15. For the Red Raiders, Renato Garcia(with a time of 20:21) finished in 4th place, Bodey Todd(20:31) was 6th, Ethan Welch(20:45) finished in 8th and Christian Alvarez(21:15) finished in 10th place to lift Coffee County to the team win. Other Red Raider finishers were Jacob Melton(21:23) in 12th, Landon Kenney(21:27) in 13th, Garrett Masters(21:34) in 14th, Rueben Alvarez(22:31) in 18th and Wesley Swiger(26:55) came home in 41st.
For the Lady Raiders, Trava Brown(27:08) finished in 11th place, Jayda Wright(27:21) came home in 14th, Beatrice Barrera(28:16) had a 16th place finish, Zoe Mills(29:18) finished in 19th place, Madison Dubler(30:20) was 21st and H.K. Sherrill(30:46) had a 24th place finish.