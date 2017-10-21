Coffee County Comes Up Short Against Siegel on Senior Night

Taylor broke the career mark for rushing touchdowns held by Chris Elam on the first drive of the game as he punched a quarterback keeper in from 1 yard out to give Coffee County a 7 to 0 lead. The Raiders and Stars traded first half scores as Siegel took a 22 to 21 lead into the half.
Taylor added a touchdown on a kickoff return and another rushing touchdown in the 2nd half to give him 81 career touchdowns. The final touchdown gave Coffee County a 35 to 29 lead with 11:49 left in the game. Siegel used a pair of big plays to notch three 4th quarter touchdowns and capture the region win.
Taylor finished the game as the leading rusher as he carried the ball 25 times for 107 yards to become the career leader in rushing yards in Coffee County history once again eclipsing the mark of Chris Elam. Deaaron Rozier added 105 yards rushing on 18 carries and Andrew Mahaffey had 82 yards on the ground on 11 carries and 2 touchdowns. For their efforts, Rozier and Mahaffey were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Zach Vaughn caught 4 passes for 42 yards and had a 2 point conversion. Coffee County finished the game with 471 total yards.
Coffee County hits the road next Friday night for the season finale. Coffee County will travel to Sparta to take on White County. Thunder Radio, as always, will be on hand to bring you all the action. Kickoff is set for 7 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6.
