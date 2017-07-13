The Coffee County Claybusters trap teams are making their final preparations for the AIM Grand Championships for later this month. The AIM Grand Championship is the national trap shooting championship and is held on July 27th through August 1st. AIM is the youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and holds their national championship in Sparta, Illinois.
The Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) is the official governing body of the sport of Trapshooting and was founded in 1889. The purpose of AIM is to provide a safe and positive experience with firearms and registered trapshooting for youth, elementary school through college age. AIM encourages good sportsmanship and personal responsibility through competition while establishing the foundation to make trapshooting a lifelong avocation.
The Coffee County Claybuster middle school and high school teams will be guests on Saturday’s edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming national championship. They will also talk about their performances at the SCTP and AIM state championships in June. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio as it is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.
Coffee County Claybusters Prepare for National Championships
