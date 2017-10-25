Coffee County Claybusters Open Season with Wins

The Coffee County Claybusters got the 2017/2018 season off to a great start on Saturday as they captured team titles in all 4 divisions at the American Trapshooters Association (ATA) shoot at Big Springs in Christiana. The senior division varsity team had a score of 476(out of 500) to outdistance 2nd place Centennial by 51 targets. The #2 Raider varsity team finished in 4th place with a 383. The senior division JV team had a score of 408. The Intermediate Advanced shot a 411 and the Intermediate entry level team shot a 321.
For the senior varsity team, Hayden Jacobs led the way as he shot a 98 out of a possible 100 targets. Zach Bonee and Austin Schaller each shot a 97, Lindsey Dickson broke 95 targets and Neil Slone had an 89. The #2 squad was led by Colter Smith who fired a 95. Victoria Majors shot 89, Braden Davenport broke 81 targets, Cheyenne Martin downed 65 and Kyndell Seay had a 53.
For the junior varsity squad, Tucker Carlton led the way with a score of 96. Alexus Stacey had an 84, Brason Fletcher shot a 78, Jonah Wyatt fired a 77 and Blaine Schreck downed 73. For the Intermediate Advanced team, Emma Mathews had the hot hand as she broke 91 clays. Landon Meadows shot 87, Logan Meadows shot 81, Elizabeth Moore downed 79 and Aubrey Payne had 73. For the Intermediate entry level shooters, Garrett Taylor shot down 83, Xavier Bartley had a 71, Dylan Hickerson shot 64, Riley Bellomy had 63, Emily DeFord shot 51 and Thomas Wiser got 46.
Members of the Claybusters will compete in an ATA individual event at the Highland Rim Shooters Club in Tullahoma on November 11th. For more information about the Coffee County Claybusters, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Coffee-County-Central-High-Claybusters/167850859907447