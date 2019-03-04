«

Coffee County Claybusters Have Record Breaking Performance on Saturday

Claybuster individual winners from Saturday. From left, Garret Taylor HCP Runner up, Riley Bellomy Sub Junior Champ, Xavier Bartley Class D Champ, Tucker Carlson B class 3rd. Landon Meadows Sub Junior 3rd, Logan Meadows Sub Junior 2nd, Hayden Jacobs Junior and Doubles Champion, Lexi Stacey lady 2nd, Victoria Majors Lady Champion with a 100 straight! and Jonah Wyatt Class C Champion. [Photo Provided]

The Coffee County Claybusters once again posted another dominant performance on Saturday at Big Springs in Christiana.  Competing against more than 120 shooters, a program record 11 different Claybusters captured hardware as individual winners.  Additionally, all 3 Claybuster teams won their respective class at the ATA/AIM shooting event.

The Claybusters Team #1 won the Junior Division with the high overall score of 475 outdistancing 2nd place Middle Tennessee Christian by 19 clays.  Team members, with their score in parentheses were: Victoria Majors(100), Lexi Stacey(98), Hayden Jacobs(97), Tucker Carlton(92) and Regan Crouch(88).

Claybusters Team #2 won the Sub-Junior, Class A division with a High Overall Score of 462.  Team members were: Jonah Wyatt(95), Xavier Bartley(95), Landon Meadows(95), Logan Meadows(95) and Dylan Hickerson(82).

Claybusters Team #4 won the Sub-Junior, Class B division with a score of 440.  Team members were: Riley Bellomy(96), Emma Mathews(94), Braden Davenport(85), Garrett Taylor(84) and Jacob Anderson(81).

Individual winners were: Hayden Jacobs, Junior Division AND Doubles champion; Victoria Majors, Lady’s champion; Jonah Wyatt, Class C champion; Xavier Bartley, Class D champion; Riley Bellomy, sub-junior champion; Emma Matthews, Class C runner-up; Lexi Stacey, Lady’s runner-up; Logan Meadows, sub-junior runner-up; Garrett Taylor, handicap runner-up; Landon Meadows, sub-junior 2nd runner-up; and Tucker Carlton, Class B 2nd runner-up;

The Claybusters are back in action on Saturday, March 16th when they return to Big Springs for a Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) shoot.  Shooting will begin around 9 AM at the Christiana range.