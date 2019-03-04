Coffee County Claybusters Have Record Breaking Performance on Saturday

The Claybusters Team #1 won the Junior Division with the high overall score of 475 outdistancing 2nd place Middle Tennessee Christian by 19 clays. Team members, with their score in parentheses were: Victoria Majors(100), Lexi Stacey(98), Hayden Jacobs(97), Tucker Carlton(92) and Regan Crouch(88).
Claybusters Team #2 won the Sub-Junior, Class A division with a High Overall Score of 462. Team members were: Jonah Wyatt(95), Xavier Bartley(95), Landon Meadows(95), Logan Meadows(95) and Dylan Hickerson(82).
Claybusters Team #4 won the Sub-Junior, Class B division with a score of 440. Team members were: Riley Bellomy(96), Emma Mathews(94), Braden Davenport(85), Garrett Taylor(84) and Jacob Anderson(81).
Individual winners were: Hayden Jacobs, Junior Division AND Doubles champion; Victoria Majors, Lady’s champion; Jonah Wyatt, Class C champion; Xavier Bartley, Class D champion; Riley Bellomy, sub-junior champion; Emma Matthews, Class C runner-up; Lexi Stacey, Lady’s runner-up; Logan Meadows, sub-junior runner-up; Garrett Taylor, handicap runner-up; Landon Meadows, sub-junior 2nd runner-up; and Tucker Carlton, Class B 2nd runner-up;
The Claybusters are back in action on Saturday, March 16th when they return to Big Springs for a Scholastic Clay Target Program(SCTP) shoot. Shooting will begin around 9 AM at the Christiana range.