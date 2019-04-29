Coffee County Claybusters Clean Up in East Tennessee

The varsity team of Hayden Jacobs, Tucker Carlton, Victoria Majors, Colter Smith and Cheyenne Martin won their division shattering 484 clays out of a possible 500 to easily outdistance 2nd place Jefferson County by 22 clays. Colter Smith was the high overall male with a score of 99(out of 100). Victoria Majors was the high overall female with a score of 98.
In the Junior Varsity division, the Claybuster team of Brayden Davenport, Landon Meadows, Xavier Bartley, Logan Meadows and Emma Mathews shot a 455 to cruise past second place Cocke County who finished with 418. Landon Meadows was the high overall male with 96 while Emma Mathews was the high overall female with a score of 93.
In the Intermediate Advanced division the team of Aubrey Payne, Jonah Wyatt, Riley Bellomy, Dylan Hickerson and Garrett Taylor shattered 458 targets to get past Hamblen County by 30 target. Jonah Wyatt was high overall male with a score of 94. Aubrey Payne was the high overall female with a score of 91.
The Claybusters return to the range on May 18th when they travel to the Nashville Gun Club to compete in an American Trapshooting(ATA) individual tournament. That event is set to begin around 9 AM.