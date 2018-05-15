Coffee County Claybusters Claim 2 Titles on Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters were in action this past weekend as they participated in a team shoot at Big Springs in Christiana. The Claybusters captured a pair of team wins and the 4th place finish in the Saturday tournament. The Senior Division varsity team and the Intermediate Advanced team each came out on top.
The senior division Claybusters Team #1 varsity team shot 475, out of a possible 500, to outdistance 2nd place Lawrence County by 16 clays. The Claybusters Team #4 won the Intermediate Advanced division with a score of 447 outdistancing Marshall County by 49 clays. The Claybusters Team #2 captured a 4th place finish in the senior division, junior varsity. Team #2 had a score of 366.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Tucker Carlton(with 97 clays), Zach Bonee(96), Hayden Jacobs(96), Austin Schaller(95), Landon Meadows(94) and Colter Smith(94).