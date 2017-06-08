Coffee County Claybusters Capture a Pair of Region Titles

The varsity squad captured the region title with an astounding score of 492 targets hit out of 500 attempts. The Raider shooters swept the top 2 individual awards as Coleton Tabor won with a perfect 100/100 score. Zach Bonee finished in 2nd place with a score of 99/100 edging teammate Garrett Bradford who also shot a 99. Neil Slone had a 98/100 while Lindsey Dickson finished at 96/100. The Red Raiders outpaced 2nd place Macon County by 7 shots.
For the middle school team, the brother tandem of Landon and Logan Meadows finished 1st and 2nd. Landon won top individual honors shooting 96/100. Logan was one shot back at 95/100. Jonah Wyatt had an 83/100, Emma Matthews scored an 80/100 and Elizabeth Moore shot a 78/100. The Raiders outdistanced 2nd place Zion Christian by 23 points.
The Coffee County Middle School Intermediate/Advanced team of Tucker Carlton, Alexus Stacey, Blaine Schereck, Brason Fletcher and Audrey Payne finished 5th in their classification. The Coffee County varsity team of Garrett Bradford, Hayden Jacobs and Zach Bonee finished in 3rd place in the sporting clays competition.
The Claybusters now prepare for a pair of state championships in the coming weeks. On Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th the Claybusters return to the Nashville Gun Club for the Amateur Trapshooting Association AIM state championship. The SCTP state championship will be held on June 19th through the 24th at Nashville Gun Club. The Claybusters are coached by Scott Dickson.