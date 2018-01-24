Coffee County Claims District Split at Columbia

In a pair of games decided by 3rd quarter rallies, the Coffee County CHS basketball teams split a doubleheader with Columbia on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders got a huge 3rd quarter to power to the district win 63 to 25. The Red Raiders went ice cold in the 3rd quarter as they fell 54 to 45 to the Lions.
After roaring out to an early 16 to 2 lead, the Lady Raiders saw Columbia play them even for the rest of the first half as Coffee County led 30 to 18 at the half. Coming out with a renewed defensive focus in the 3rd quarter, the Lady Raiders opened the 3rd quarter on an 18 to 2 run and breezed to their 18th win on the season.
Jacey Vaughn led Coffee County in scoring with 16 points. Bella Vinson and Abby Morgan each added 11 points while Ashley Starks chipped in 10. Starks and Morgan were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
After leading at the half 28 to 25, Coffee County saw Columbia close out the 3rd quarter on a 17 to 0 run. The Red Raiders were held to 2 points in the penultimate period which came 90 seconds into the second half. Coffee County was held scoreless for 7 and a half minutes in the loss which dropped them out of a first place tie with the Lions. Coffee County is now 12 and 6 overall and 5 and 2 in district play.
Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 26 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Grey Riddle played well on both ends of the floor and finished with 11 points. De’Aaron Rozier added 4 points for the Red Raiders.
Coffee County will hit the road on Saturday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Lucky Knott will bring you all the action as Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/