Coffee County CHS Wrestlers Open Region Individual Tournament on Friday

Members of the Coffee County Red Raider wrestling team open up competition in the Region V Individual wrestling tournament on Friday at Warren County High School. First and second round matchups are set to begin at 5:30 PM on Friday with the tournament set to conclude on Saturday. Those wrestlers that finish in the top 4 in their weight class at the region meet will punch their ticket to the TSSAA state meet in Franklin. The state meet will be held at the Williamson County Ag Center beginning on Thursday.