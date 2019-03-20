Coffee County CHS Volleyball to Host Fishing Tournament

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team will be hosting the 2nd Annual Lady Raider Volleyball Fishing Tournament. The tournament will take place on Normandy Lake and will be held on Saturday, April 20th. The tournament will begin at 7 AM from the Barton Springs Boat Ramp. Entry fee is $50 per boat with a cash prize going to the boat that can land the largest 5 fish total. A $10 prize will go to the person that captures the largest fish. All TRWA rules will apply for the tournament and all proceeds will go to the Coffee County CHS volleyball team. For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at: 931.273.2863