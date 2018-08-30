Coffee County CHS Volleyball Sweeps Franklin County

Hitting the road on Thursday night, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team traveled to Winchester. Squaring off against their district rival Franklin County, the Lady Raiders were looking to capture their second straight district win. The Lady Raiders dominated the Rebelettes winning in straight sets 25-19, 25-12 and 25-14.
The Lady Raiders played perhaps their cleanest match of the year as they committed only 13 unforced errors on the night. The combination of that along with 21 aces and 24 kills lifts the Lady Raiders district record to 3 and 1 as they improved to 6 and 3 overall.
Abigail Layne served up 11 aces to once again lead the Lady Raiders at the service line. Keri Munn added 5 aces. Kiya Ferrell led the team in kills with 7 followed by Abigail Parker, Keelie Hillis and Lexi Bryan who all had 4. Amada Mukai and Hillis each had 8 assists while Munn led the team in digs with 4.
The Lady Raiders open up play on Friday in the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga at Red Bank High School. Coffee County will open up play at 5 PM(EDT) against Signal Mountain. The Lady Raiders will then take on Red Bank at 6 PM(EDT). They close out pool play at 7 PM(EDT) against Lookout Valley. Tournament bracket play begins on Saturday morning for Coffee County.