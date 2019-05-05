Coffee County CHS Track Teams Sweep District Team Titles on Friday

The Coffee County CHS track team brought home a pair of district championships on Friday as they swept the team titles at the district meet in Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders held off Franklin County in the team points by a final score of 203 to 162. Tullahoma finished a distant 3rd with 100 points. The Red Raiders also defeated Franklin County 209 to 144. Tullahoma’s boys were close behind in 3rd with 136 points. Individual athletes and relay teams that finished in the top 4 will advance to the sectional meet at Rhea County on May 10th.
The Lady Raiders got a pair of 1/2/3 sweeps on the day in the high jump and pole vault. Macy Tabor collected a 1st place finish in the high jump at 5’ while Laura Bogard came in 2nd place and Chloe Haggard came in 3rd. In the pole vault, Haggard won the event followed by Makenzie Webb in 2nd place and Claire Bryant in 3rd. Additionally, all 4 relay teams advanced as the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 teams all finished in 3rd place.
Other individual sectional qualifiers were:
Madison Rooker – 400M and Long Jump;
Patricia Barerra – 1600M and 3200M
Makenzie Webb – 3200M;
Ariana Hansen – 3200M;
Madison Hershman – Long Jump;
Ellie Graham – Triple Jump;
Claire Bryant – Triple Jump;
Carlie Barnes – Shot Put;
BriAnna Norton – Shot Put;
The Red Raiders got 1st place individual finishes from Jacob Rutledge in 3200M and 1600M, Renato Garcia in the 800M, Trace Bryant in the 300 hurdles and Kelvin Verge in the triple jump. All 4 relay teams advanced as well as the 4×400 team won their race while the 4×800 came in 3rd place and the 4×100 and 4×200 teams each came home 4th.
Other individual sectional qualifiers were:
Bodey Todd – 1600M and 3200M;
Trace Bryant – high jump and pole vault;
Ethan Welch – pole vault and discus;
Ethan Beaty – 400M;
Landon Kenney – 1600M;
Garrett Masters – 3200M;
Joshua Roberson – 300M hurdles;
Kelby Walker – triple jump;
Dillon Helms – pole vault;
John Dobson – high jump;
The Sectional Meet will take place on Friday, May 10th at Rhea County High School. Field events will get underway at 11 AM. The top 4 finishes in each event will advance to the TSSAA State Track Meet at MTSU on May 22nd thru May 24th.
See the full results at: https://tn.milesplit.com/meets/339297/results/650244/formatted#.XM9ucvlKjIU