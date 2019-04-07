Coffee County CHS Track Team Scores Well at Saturday Meet

The Coffee County Central High School track team was in action on Saturday in Chattanooga. Taking part in the Chattanooga Christian FastBreak Invitational, the Raider runners faced the biggest and most talented field of the season thus far. The Lady Raiders captured 19 team points and the Red Raiders grabbed 17 points as each team finished in 12th place out of 25 teams competing.
Trace Bryant was the top medalist for the Red Raiders as he won the high jump competition clearing 6 feet. Dillon Helms finished in 8th place at 5’6” and Ethan Welch clear 5’2” to finish 11th. Weber and Bryant each cleared 8’6” in the pole vault to tie for 12th place in that event. The 4×800 relay team of Jacob Rutledge, Landon Kenney, Renato Garcia and Christian Alvarez came home in 6th place with a time of 9:30.43 while the 4×100 relay team of John Dobson, Jasiyah Knox, Tanner Hulvey and Trace Bryant also finished in 6th place with a time of 46.66.
For the Lady Raiders, Macy Tabor was the top medalist as she won the ladies high jump at 5’. Carlie Barnes grabbed a 2nd place finish in the shot out with a throw of 31’ 8.5”. the 4×800 relay team of Patricia Barrera, Makenzie Webb, Madison Rooker and Riley Tucker finished in 8th place with a time of 11:32.33 and Barrera grabbed 9th place in the 3200 with a time of 13:57.42.
The Raider harriers return home on Thursday for the Coffee County Invitational. That meet will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field and field events are scheduled to begin at 4 PM.
See full results at: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=352719&show=all