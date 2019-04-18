Coffee County CHS Track Has Strong Showing at Sectional Pentathlon/Decathlon Meet

The Coffee County CHS track sent 6 athletes to Soddy Daisy this week to compete in the TSSAA Sectional Pentathlon/Decathlon. Competing for the Lady Raiders in the Pentathlon were: Chloe Haggard, Madison Rooker and Ellie Graham. Competing for the Red Raiders in the Decathlon were: Trace Bryant, Dillon Helms, and Ethan Welch. The top 2 athletes in each event guarantee a berth in the TSSAA state Pentathlon/Decathlon to be held on May 16th and 17th at Austin Peay State University. Four at-large athletes will also be selected from the highest scores at each of the 4 sectional meets across the state.
Trace Bryant led the Raiders as he posted a 3rd place finish with a total of 5315 points. That finish puts him in good position to receive an at-large bid. Bryant earned 1st place finishes in the discus, the shot put and the high jump. 3rd in the 100M and the pole vault, 4th in triple jump, long jump and 110M high hurdles. Welch got a 13th place overall finish highlighted by 3rd place finishes in the discus and shot put. Helms got an 18th place overall finish highlighted by a 3rd place finish in the pole vault.
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Rooker was the top finisher as finished in 13th place overall with 1943 points. Chloe Haggard was right behind her in 14th place with 1922 points. Ellie Graham finished in 21st place overall. Rooker’s highest event finish was a 6th place finish in the 800M. Haggard also had a high event finish of 8th place in the high jump. Graham captured an 8th place finish in the shot put.
Up next for the Raider thinclads will be their final home meet of the year on Saturday, April 27th as they will host the “Red Raider Night of Miles” at Carden-Jarrell Field.