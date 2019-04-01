«

Coffee County CHS Tennis Sweeps Giles County on Monday

Jonah Rollman of CHS tennis[Photo by Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis returned to district action on Monday in their first home match of the year.  Welcoming new district rival Giles County, the Raiders captured a pair of sweeps.  Both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders won their matches by identical 7 to 0 scores.

For the Lady Raiders, Lauren Perry(by a score of 8 to 0), Natalie Elzeer(8-1), Wren Lawson(8-0), Kylie Millaway(8-1) and Emma Fulks(8-1) captured singles wins.  In doubles play, Elzeer and Lawson(8-2) and Perry/Fulks(8-0) captured wins.   The Lady Raiders are now 3 and 1 on the season.

For the Red Raiders, Benedict Edinger, Jaden Talley, Jonah Rollman and Johnathan Welch and all won by identical 8 to 0 scores in singles play while Landon Booth earned a forfeit win.  In doubles play, Edinger and Talley got an 8 to 0 win while the team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won their match 8 to 1.  The Red Raiders are now 4 and 0 on the year.

The Raider netters will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats.  First serve is set for 4 PM.