Coffee County CHS Tennis Sweeps Giles County on Monday

For the Lady Raiders, Lauren Perry(by a score of 8 to 0), Natalie Elzeer(8-1), Wren Lawson(8-0), Kylie Millaway(8-1) and Emma Fulks(8-1) captured singles wins. In doubles play, Elzeer and Lawson(8-2) and Perry/Fulks(8-0) captured wins. The Lady Raiders are now 3 and 1 on the season.
For the Red Raiders, Benedict Edinger, Jaden Talley, Jonah Rollman and Johnathan Welch and all won by identical 8 to 0 scores in singles play while Landon Booth earned a forfeit win. In doubles play, Edinger and Talley got an 8 to 0 win while the team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won their match 8 to 1. The Red Raiders are now 4 and 0 on the year.
The Raider netters will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats. First serve is set for 4 PM.