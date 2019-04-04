«

Coffee County CHS Tennis Sweeps Franklin County on Thursday

Kylie Millaway of CHS tennis 2019[Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis team returned home on Thursday for a district match with Franklin County.  The Raider netters kept their hot streak alive as the swept the visitors from Winchester.   The Lady Raiders swept Franklin County 7 to 0 while the Red Raiders won 6 to 1.

The Lady Raiders got singles wins by Lauren Perry(8 to 2), Natalie Elzeer(8 to 1), Wren Lawson(8 to 2), Kylie Millaway(9 to 7) and Emma Fulks(8 to 4).  In doubles play, Elzeer and Lawson won their match 8 to 3 while the team of Perry and Fulks got an 8 to 0 win.

The Red Raiders won 4 of their 5 singles matches as Benedict Edinger(8 to 1), Jonah Rollman(8 to 2), Johnathan Welch(8 to 0)and Landon Booth(8 to 4) got wins.  The Red Raiders swept the 2 doubles matches as the team of Edinger and Jaden Talley won 8 to 5 and the team of Rollman and Welch won 8 to 6.

Coffee County will return to action on Tuesday when they host Shelbyville.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy courts.