Coffee County CHS Tennis Sweeps Franklin County on Thursday

The Lady Raiders got singles wins by Lauren Perry(8 to 2), Natalie Elzeer(8 to 1), Wren Lawson(8 to 2), Kylie Millaway(9 to 7) and Emma Fulks(8 to 4). In doubles play, Elzeer and Lawson won their match 8 to 3 while the team of Perry and Fulks got an 8 to 0 win.
The Red Raiders won 4 of their 5 singles matches as Benedict Edinger(8 to 1), Jonah Rollman(8 to 2), Johnathan Welch(8 to 0)and Landon Booth(8 to 4) got wins. The Red Raiders swept the 2 doubles matches as the team of Edinger and Jaden Talley won 8 to 5 and the team of Rollman and Welch won 8 to 6.
Coffee County will return to action on Tuesday when they host Shelbyville. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy courts.