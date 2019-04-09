Coffee County CHS Tennis Splits with Shelbyville

The Red Raiders got wins in singles competition from Jaden Talley(8-0), Jonah Rollman(8-4), Johnathan Welch(8 to 4) and Landon Booth(8 to 4). The Raiders came up short in both doubles matches.
The Lady Raiders grabbed a pair of singles wins as Lauren Perry(8 to 5) and Wren Lawson(8 to 5) notched wins. Perry teamed up with Emma Fulks to win their doubles match 8 to 2.
The Raider netters travel to Winchester on Thursday to take on Franklin County. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Winchester City Park.