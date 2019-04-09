«

»

Coffee County CHS Tennis Splits with Shelbyville

Jaden Talley of CHS tennis[Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County Central High School tennis team welcomed Shelbyville to the Raider Academy courts on Tuesday.  In a hotly contested district match, the Raiders and Eagles split the decision.  The Red Raiders won 4 to 3 while the Lady Raiders lost 4 to 3.

The Red Raiders got wins in singles competition from Jaden Talley(8-0), Jonah Rollman(8-4), Johnathan Welch(8 to 4) and Landon Booth(8 to 4).  The Raiders came up short in both doubles matches.

The Lady Raiders grabbed a pair of singles wins as Lauren Perry(8 to 5) and Wren Lawson(8 to 5) notched wins.  Perry teamed up with Emma Fulks to win their doubles match 8 to 2.

The Raider netters travel to Winchester on Thursday to take on Franklin County.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Winchester City Park.