Coffee County CHS Tennis Splits with Lincoln County

The Red Raiders got wins in singles play from Benedict Edinger(8 to 3), Jaden Talley(8 to 1) and Jonah Rollman(9 to 7). The Red Raiders clinched the match with a pair of wins in doubles play as Edinger and Talley teamed up for 9 to 7 win while the team of Rollman and Johnathan Welch won 9 to 8 in a tiebreaker.
The Lady Raiders only got 1 win in singles play as Wren Lawson fought her way to an 8 to 4 victory. In doubles action, the team of Lauren Perry and Emma Fulks shut out their opponent winning 8 to 0.
The Raider tennis teams will travel to Columbia on Thursday for their final regular season match of the year. That match will get underway at 4 PM at Columbia Central High School.