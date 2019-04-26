Coffee County CHS Tennis Sends 10 to Saturday Semifinals

In the JV boys’ division, Nathan Brown and Tyler Rigney each advance in singles play. Each won 3 matches to advance to the Final Four. In girls’ JV play, Maci Lawrence qualified for the semifinals as she rolled through her singles bracket to the Final Four.
For the varsity boys, both Coffee County entries advanced to the Final Four as each won both their matches. Benedict Edinger won his 2 matches by scores of 8 to 1 and 8 to 4. He will open up on Saturday against Cole Norris of Franklin County in the semifinals. Jayden Talley won his 2 matches by scores of 8 to 1 and 8 to 6. Talley will face top-seeded Nathan Randolph of Shelbyville in the semifinals. In doubles play, the doubles team of Jonah Rollman and Jonathan Welch punched their ticket to the semifinals as they opened up with a 9 to 7 win before upsetting the 3rd seeded team from Shelbyville in the quarterfinals.
For the varsity girls, Lauren Perry rolled into the semifinals with a pair of wins. Perry knocked off the tournament’s 4th seed in the first round by a score of 8 to 6. In the quarterfinals, Perry rolled to an 8 to 2 win. On Saturday, Lauren will open up against the tournament’s #1 seed, Alexa Hooten of Marshall County. Emma Fulks won her opening round match 8 to 0 before bowing out in the semifinals 8 to 1. The Lady Raider doubles team of Wren Lawson and Natalie Elzeer opened up with an 8 to 4 win in the first round before scoring an 8 to 6 win in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they will face the top seeded team of Higgins and March from Lincoln County.
The semifinal rounds are set to get underway at 9:30 AM on Saturday at the University of the South Tennis Center in Sewanee.