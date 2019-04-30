Coffee County CHS Tennis Rolls to District Semifinal Win over Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS boys’ tennis team opened up team district tournament action on Tuesday at home. Playing in 5 singles matches and a pair of doubles matches, the first team to 4 wins would advance to the district finals. After a hard fought 4 to 3 decision in the regular season, Coffee County captured the first 4 singles matches to claim the win.
As dominant as the sweep appears, it was a come-from-behind tiebreaker win by Jonathan Welch that clinched the team win. Welch opened up trailing 3 love before rallying to take the match 9 to 8. Welch also trailed in the tiebreaker before scoring 4 of the last 5 points to earn the 7 to 5 victory. Welch capped off the win with a booming shout of “Let’s Gooooooo.”
Jaden Talley shook off some bad shots in the middle of the match and rallied to win his match 8 to 5. Talley’s fire and enthusiasm seemed to spark his teammates down the stretch. Benedict Edinger played solid tennis in capturing an 8 to 4 win. Jonah Rollman was in control of his match from the opening serve as he rolled to an 8 to 2 win. In the 5th singles’ match, Landon Booth was leading in his match when Welch clinched the team win. Shelbyville conceded and the 2 teams waived the doubles matches.
With the win, the Red Raiders will host the district championship on Thursday at the Raider Tennis Courts at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Opening serve is set for 4 PM as the top-seeded Raiders will play host to second-seeded Marshall County. The win also guarantees Coffee County a spot in the Region Team tournament later in May.