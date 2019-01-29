Coffee County CHS Swimmers Make Splash at Region Meet

Editor’s Note: This story is a repeat of a story we brought you on Monday. Today’s version contains additional information along with corrections from the original story. I apologize for the errors – Dennis Weaver
On Friday, the Coffee County Central High School swim team was in action in the Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association regional meet. Competing with the ultimate goal of qualifying or improving times for the state meet coming up in February, the Raiders competed in the Tracy Caulkins Aquatic Center in Nashville’s Centennial SportsPlex. In the overall team standings, the boys team finished in 17th place overall while the girls captured a 27th place finish. In the combined standings, the Coffee County swimmers earned a 20th place finish out of 72 teams.
In the team relay races, the girls’ 200 medley relay team of Haley Richardson, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor and Lindsey Cauble posted a season best time of 2:11.74 to capture 23rd place. The same Lady Raider quartet completed the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.29 to capture 26th place. The boys’ 200 medley relay team of Jack Beachboard, Jase Rice, William Tobitt and Gavin Benson finished in 28th place with a time of 2:02.49. This Red Raider team also swam the 200 freestyle in 1:47.30 to finish in 29th place. Both times were season best times for the Red Raider relay teams.
In individual races:
- Jack Beachboard grabbed a 2nd place medal in the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.04. Beachboard also nabbed a 2nd place medal in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.36.
- Kaylee Williams grabbed a 10th place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time 1:10.60. Williams also added a 14th place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:21.12.
- Anna O’Connor finished in 24th place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.35. O’Connor also posted a time of 1:07.93 in the 100 backstroke to end up in 31st place.
- Jase Rice posted a 29th place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.45 which was 3.92 seconds better than his season best. Rice also finished in 36th place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54:18 which eclipsed his season best time by 2.57 seconds. .
- Kennedy Norman-Young swam a season best time of 27.88 in the 50 freestyle. Norman-Young also posted a time of 1:04.70 in the 100 freestyle
- Lindsey Cauble posted a new season best time of 30.56 in the 50 freestyle.
- William Tobitt completed the 50 freestyle in 26.57. Tobitt also swam the 100 freestyle in 1:01.16.
Next up for the Raider swimmers is the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet. Qualifying for the state meet for Coffee County is: Jack Beachboard, Jase Rice, Kaylee Williams and Anna O’Connor. The state meet for the high school swimmers will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 8th and 9th in Nashville.