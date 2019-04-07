Coffee County CHS Softball Teams Powers to Top 5 Finish in Alabama Tournament

The Coffee County CHS Power Company……better known as the Lady Raider softball team, closed out play in the Bob Jones Invitational on Saturday advancing to the quarterfinal round. The Lady Raiders hammered 7 home runs in their 6 game, 3 day trip to Madison, Alabama as they finished with a record of 5 and 1 on the weekend.
After going 2 and 0 in pool play on Friday, Coffee County opened up play on Saturday morning taking on Allen County-Scottsville out of Kentucky. Gracie Pippenger crushed a 1st inning grand slam to highlight a 6 run inning. Pippenger added a single as she finished with 5 RBI. Haley Richardson also dialed long distance for the Lady Raiders as she slammed a leadoff home run in the 3rd inning. Richardson and Kiya Ferrell each finished with 3 hits as Richardson and Haidyn Campbell had a pair of RBI.
In the round of 16, Coffee County squared off against Tennessee rival Beech. The Lady Raiders scored 3 runs in each of the first 2 innings to roll out to a 6 to 1 lead. Sarah West hit her 3rd home run of the weekend as she finished with 2 hits in the game. Haley Richardson and Keri Munn each finished with 2 hits, 2 RBI and a double in the game. Campbell also finished with a pair of singles. Munn went the distance in the circle striking out 6 in 6 innings of work while scattering 3 hits and not allowing an earned run.
In the quarterfinal round, Pisgah broke open a 1 run game with 5 runs in the final 2 innings to take the win. Coffee County cut the Pisgah lead to 3 to 2 entering the bottom of the 4th inning to end the Lady Raiders day. Coffee County was held to 6 hits as Kiya Ferrell led the way with a pair of singles. Gracie Pippenger had a 2 RBI single to drive in both Lady Raider runs.
The Lady Raiders return home for a home district game on Monday with Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field.