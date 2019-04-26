Coffee County CHS Softball Splits Pair of Games in Coffee County Classic

An injured plagued and short-handed Coffee County Central High School softball team opened up play in their Coffee County Classic on Friday with a pair of games at Terry Floyd Field. The Lady Raiders were held to 2 hits in an 11 to 0 loss to Baylor in the opener. In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders bounced back to cruise to a 12 to 4 win.
Against Baylor, The Lady Raiders got a single in the 2nd inning and a triple in the 4th inning for their 2 hits. Justus Turner had the single and Gracie Pippenger laced the triple as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Against Sequatchie County, Coffee County banged out 12 hits including a pair of home runs. An early 3 to 0 lead was erased in the 2nd inning as Sequatchie scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning. But Coffee County rallied back to plate multiple runs in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings to take the win. Haley Richardson and Kiya Ferrell each had home runs. Richardson added a double and single and had 2 RBI. Ferrell had a triple and finished with 5 RBI. Richardson and Ferrell were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Coffee County Classic will conclude on Saturday at Dave King Park. Coffee County will not take part in Saturday’s games. The Lady Raiders will play their final regular season game of the year on Sunday when they host Lawrence County for Senior Day. First pitch is set for 3 PM, Senior activities will begin at 2:30.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/