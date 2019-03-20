Coffee County CHS Softball Roars Past Columbia

Hosting their 1st district game of the year, the Coffee County softball welcomed Columbia to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night for First Responders Night. After a rocky start, the Lady Raiders banged out 11 hits in the final 3 innings to get a 13 to 2 win in a Mercy Rule shortened game.
After Columbia built a 2 to 0 lead heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Coffee County bats came to life. Coffee County took a 3 to 2 lead after 3 innings before plating 6 runs in the 4th inning to seize control of the game.
Coffee County banged out 13 hits on the night as Sarah West and Haley Miller each had a pair of doubles. Ashley Evans had 3 singles while Katie Rutledge had an inside the park home run and a single. West finished with 4 RBI while Rutledge finished with 2. Haley Richardson go the win in the circle striking out 2 while surrendering only 4 hits.
Coffee County will open play in the Riverdale Warriors Classic on Thursday in Murfreesboro. Coffee County will take on West Morgan, Alabama in an 8 PM contest at Riverdale. The tournament will run through Saturday.