Coffee County CHS Softball Rallies to Dump Lawrence County

Keri Munn of CHS softball

The Coffee County Central High School softball team traveled to Lawrenceburg for a crucial district battle.  The Lady Raiders and the Lady Cats entered the game in a first place tie with records of 3 and 0.  Coffee County rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning to capture the crucial win.  The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 4 to 3.

With the game tied at 1 entering the bottom of the 4th, Lawrence County pushed across a pair of unearned runs to take a 3 to 1 lead.  But Coffee County rallied for 3 runs in the 6th inning.  Keri Munn hit a 2 RBI double and Kiya Ferrell drove in the winning run with an RBI single.

Munn also got the win in the circle as she pitched all 7 innings giving up 4 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 7.  Munn also had a pair of doubles at the plate and drove in 3 runs.  The win moves Coffee County to 9 and 3 on the season and 4 and 0 in district play.

Coffee County travels to Wartrace on Tuesday for a non-district battle with Cascade.  First pitch is set for 6:00 PM.