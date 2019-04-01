Coffee County CHS Softball Rallies to Dump Lawrence County

The Coffee County Central High School softball team traveled to Lawrenceburg for a crucial district battle. The Lady Raiders and the Lady Cats entered the game in a first place tie with records of 3 and 0. Coffee County rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning to capture the crucial win. The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 4 to 3.
With the game tied at 1 entering the bottom of the 4th, Lawrence County pushed across a pair of unearned runs to take a 3 to 1 lead. But Coffee County rallied for 3 runs in the 6th inning. Keri Munn hit a 2 RBI double and Kiya Ferrell drove in the winning run with an RBI single.
Munn also got the win in the circle as she pitched all 7 innings giving up 4 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 7. Munn also had a pair of doubles at the plate and drove in 3 runs. The win moves Coffee County to 9 and 3 on the season and 4 and 0 in district play.
Coffee County travels to Wartrace on Tuesday for a non-district battle with Cascade. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM.