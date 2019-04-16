Coffee County CHS Softball Powers Past Columbia on Monday Night

The Coffee County CHS softball team kicked off a busy week of action with a trip to Columbia on Monday. After a brooding over a 3 game losing streak for the last 5 days, the Lady Raiders snapped out of their funk as they clobbered 2 home runs and 5 extra base hits in a dominating district win. The Lady Raiders tamed the Lady Lions 12 to 4.
The Coffee County Power Company jumped on top 3 to 0 in the first inning and stretched the lead to 7 to 1 after 2 innings of play. Kiya Ferrell and Katie Rutledge each drilled home runs while Rutledge added a triple. Haley Richardson had a double and 2 singles as she drove in 3 runs. Keri Munn had 3 singles and scored twice while Sarah West had a double and a single and drove in a pair of runs. Rutledge got the win in the circle as she struck out 12 in 7 innings of work.
The Lady Raiders return home on Tuesday for a 2 game home stand at Terry Floyd Field. Coffee County will face district rivals Tullahoma and Lincoln County on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Both games will begin at 7 PM and both games will be broadcast on Thunder Radio. Lucky Knott will be on the call for each game as he will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 6:50.