«

»

Coffee County CHS Softball Opens Warrior Classic with Mercy Rule Win

Keri Munn of CHS softball

The Coffee County CHS softball team opened up play in the Riverdale Warrior Classic on Thursday in Murfreesboro.  Squaring off against West Morgan out of Alabama, Coffee County got a no-hitter from pitcher Keri Munn and racked up 14 hits on the night to open tournament play with a win.  Coffee County won by a final score of 12 to 0.

Munn pitched all 4 innings striking out 6.  One Coffee County error was all that stood in the way of a perfect game for the sophomore hurler.  Ashley Evans and Kyla Craig each finished the night with a pair of hits and 3 RBI.  Evans had a triple which was one of 6 extra base hits for Coffee County.  Justus Turner finished with a double and a triple and scored 3 times while driving in 1 run.  Katie Rutledge and Haley Richardson each had a double and a single while fellow senior Haley Miller added 2 singles.

The Lady Raiders are back in action on Friday with a pair of games in the Warrior Classic.  Coffee County will take on Pisgah, Alabama at 4 PM and Bryant, Arkansas at 6 PM.  Both games will take place at McKnight Park on Field #3