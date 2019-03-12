Coffee County CHS Softball Opens Season with District Win over Shelbyville

After Coffee County and Shelbyville each scored in their respective first innings, the Lady Raiders rolled off 12 straight runs to cruise to the district win. Keri Munn went the distance for the Lady Raiders allowing only 3 hits while striking out 5. Haley Richardson led the hitting attack as she was 4 for 5 on the night with a double and 5 RBI. Ashley Evans had a triple and 2 singles, stole a base and scored 3 times while Sarah West had a double and a single and 5 RBI.
The Lady Raiders are the road again on Wednesday when they travel to Lynchburg to take on the Moore County. That game will begin at 7 PM at Moore County High School